Solid finishes for Kerr at Caldwell Park

Richard Kerr kept his steady run going in the Dickies British Supersport Championship by claiming 12th and 15th positions in his races at Caldwell park in Lincolnshire this weekend.

The 18 year old Kilmacrennan schoolboy has been going well recently and secured more points in the hotly contested championship that runs alongside the BSB championship.

Kerr qualified in 21st position at the tight and twisty circuit, which is seen as one of the most physically demanding on the calendar.

It’s been a baptism of fire for Richard moving up to the SuperSport class but recent results have shown that the Richard is more than capable of mixing it with the best riders from across the water.

The team’s next outing is at Silverstone in 3 weeks time where Richard will be aiming for some more points in his rookie season in the class.