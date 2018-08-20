Post mortems due to be carried out following Bundoran crash

Post mortems will be carried out today on the bodies of a man and a woman in their twenties, who died in a tragic single-car collision in Bundoran early yesterday morning.

Two men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the crash are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital, while a woman in her 20s remains critically ill and has been transferred to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

A man in his 20s arrested by Gardaí investigating the crash has been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are liaising with the PSNI as part of their enquiries and are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.