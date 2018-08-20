New Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan in effect from today

The new Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan comes into effect today Monday 20th August.

The Plan was adopted by the elected members of Donegal County Council on 23rd July and is the first consolidated local area plan for An Clochán Liath/Dungloe, Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town and Killybegs for the period 2018 to 2024.

This new Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan supersedes the County Donegal Development Plan 2012 – 2018 as varied.

This new Plan was adopted following an extensive public consultation process including engagement with numerous stakeholders in each of the respective towns and sets out an overall strategy, land use and zoning objectives for the proper planning and sustainable development of the seven towns guiding the way in which the towns will be developed into the future.

The Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024 is consistent with the Core Strategy of the recently adopted County Development Plan which came into effect in early June.

Copies of the plan are available at www.donegalcoco.ie and will also be made available for inspection in the coming days during normal office hours at Council Offices and public libraries across the county. The Plan can also be purchased by contacting the Council’s Central Planning Unit on 074 91 53900.