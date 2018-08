The two people killed in a crash in Bundoran have been named locally as Conall McAleer from Pettigo and Shiva Devine from Donegal Town.

The pair – who were both in their 20s – died when a car hit a wall in the town yesterday morning.

Three other people were seriously injured in the crash – a man was arrested but has been released without charge.

This woman says her son was good friends with the victims: