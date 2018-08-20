Donegal businesses warned of complacency in preparing for Brexit

Businesses in Donegal are being warned they cannot become complacent in preparation for Brexit.

The AIB Brexit Sentiment Index for the second quarter of 2018 has revealed that 58% of SMEs in Ireland believe Britain’s departure from the EU will have a negative impact on future business while only 6% have a formal Brexit business plan in place.

The AIB’s Brexit Advisor for Donegal is warning businesses they cannot take the strong performance in the tourism and hospitality sectors for granted.

Paul Rodgers says; the lack of information and progress is driving a dangerous trend in Donegal with many businesses stalling Brexit preparation until March 19th.