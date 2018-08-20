Damage caused to Derry property in suspected petrol bomb attack

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident in the Stradowen Drive area of Strathyfoyle, Derry yesterday.

Police received a report at 7:05pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the area during the early hours of yesterday, at approximately 1:30am.

Scorch damage was caused to the back wall of the property.

In a statement Detective Constable Richard Donnell said that “Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the occupants of the house were left shaken by the incident.

Enquires are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, in particular, anyone who saw two men in the area around this time to come forward.

Anyone who could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.