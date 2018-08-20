Crossan hopeful that Burnfoot flood defence work will start soon

It’s hoped that work will start on the construction of flood defences in Burnfoot in the coming months, with people hoping to get back to their homes, a year after they were forced out as a result of flooding.

Wednesday of this week is the first anniversary of the flooding which caused millions of euro worth of damage in Donegal and across the region. Inishowen was particularly badly hit, with some areas, including Swann Park in Buncrana, still not reinstated.

Burnfoot was also badly affected, and having been previously ommitted from the C-FRAMS programme, it was subsequently added on.

Speaking today on a special Nine til Noon Show marking the anniversary, Cllr Nicholas Crossan said he’s hopeful the necessary work will be done quickly…………….