CAO offers: Two-thirds of students get their first choice

Two-thirds of students have got their first choice college courses this year.

The CAO offers are out this morning for over 50-thousand pupils.

There’s been a big rise in demand for so-called ‘boomtime’ courses like engineering, architecture and construction.

Guidance counsellor Gemma Lawlor says students are trying to plan for the future:

At Letterkenny Institute of Technology, many Level 8 Honours Degree Courses have similar points requirements as last year:

Level 6/7 Ordinary Degrees and Higher Certificates: