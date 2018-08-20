Calls for emphasis on nighttime closures for Letterkenny works

It’s been confirmed that from this day fortnight, September 3rd, road closures will be implemented on High Road from the intersection with the Port Road to the junction at Newline Road in Letterkenny.

The works, being carried out on behalf of Irish Water, will see road closures betweeen Monday September 3rd and Friday September 27th.

Irish Water met with Letterkenny Chamber last week, and will shortly meet with Letterkenny Municipal District councillors.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says they’ll be asking the the closures are restricted to night time as much as possible:

Donegal County Council has confirmed that during the closure periods, traffic travelling south bound from the Hospital Roundabout will be diverted via De Valera Road, and onto the Port Road.

Traffic travelling north bound from Port Road will be diverted onto Church Lane, Castle Street, Ard O’Donnell and New Line Road.

The contractors are promising that full pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.