Brilliant weekend for Irwin Racing

At Caldwell Park this weekend, brothers Rhys and Caolan Irwin had fantastic showings in the respective classes.

Rhys had 5th and 6th place finishes on his Moto 3. He had to start from pit lane due to his bike cutting out on the line and he cut through the pack, taking 4 secs off his times while matching the leader. The race was red flagged the organizers called the result on lap 9 of 12.

in the Stock 600 class Caolán had an 8th place finish overall after the race was red flagged and restarted – he had been in 5th earlier.