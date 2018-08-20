7% increase in people flying from Dublin to Donegal

There’s been a 7% increase in the number of passengers flying to Donegal from Dublin on the Aer Lingus Regional route over the past six months.

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has also announced a 12% increase in passengers availing of the Dublin-Kerry route since the PSO renewal on 1 February, compared to the same period last year.

Since 1 February 48,000 passengers have travelled with the airline on both the Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal routes.

Figures also show that 23% of passengers on the Donegal Dublin route take a day trip, while one quarter of passengers travel for business.

Since the renewal of the PSO routes, Stobart Air has invested €14m in its fleet, with the Donegal route benefiting from a new aircraft.

Anne Bonner, Managing Director of Donegal Airport says; they ‘hope to expand Donegal’s access on the Aer Lingus network to additional European and UK destinations and are actively working with the carrier to enable the links.’