McGonagle and McGranaghan claim victory in Donegal Half Marathon



The Donegal Half Marathon took place today in Letterkenny with over 400 participants.

The race was won by Ciaran McGonagle AC in 1:15.56 ahead of Martin Lynch of Milford AC and Gavin Crawford of 24/7 Triathlon Club. Karol Doherty (Inishowen) won the Wheelchair section and was second overall.

The first female home was Monica McGranaghan of Letterkenny AC.

Dessie Larkin, chairman of the organising committee, was well pleased with the event and how it had unfolded…

Chris Ashmore spoke with winners Monica McGranaghan and Ciaran McGonagle…