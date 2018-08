The Donegal Masters GAA team will have to replay their All-Ireland Semi-Final against Dublin following a thrilling 0-14 v 2-08 draw yesterday in Cavan.

Donegal trailed by 5 points at the break, but fought back in the second-half to draw level. Donegal could have gone on to win it, but missed chances mean they will have do it all again.

Donegal Masters manager Val Murray joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport…