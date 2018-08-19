Donegal GAA Results 19th August 2018

Sunday Results 19th August
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Robert Emmets 1-10 V 0-12 Letterkenny Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group B
Carndonagh 0-10 V 3-17 Red Hughs
All County League Division 1
St Michael’s 1-18 V 4-06 Milford
Dungloe 1-12 V 2-07 Glenswilly
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2-06 V 3-15 Kilcar
Naomh Conaill 0-14 V 2-12 Gaoth Dobhair
Cloughaneely 0-06 V 0-21 St Eunan’s
All County League Division 2
Malin 1-10 V 2-15 Bundoran
Glenfin 2-19 V 1-06 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
Termon 1-06 V 3-10 Four Masters
Naomh Columba 1-15 V 2-07 Ardara
St Naul’s GAA Club 1-13 V 3-16 Sean Mac Cumhaill – MacCumhaills Promoted to Division 1
All County League Division 3
Killybegs 2-15 V 1-05 Burt – Played Friday
Naomh Bríd 1-09 V 0-05 Naomh Ultan
Fanad Gaels 0-13 V 3-15 Buncrana
Donegal GAA – Saturday Results 18th August
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group A
Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-08 V 2-12 Convoy
Red Hughs 0-21 V 1-04 Carndonagh
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Championship Group B
Letterkenny Gaels 5-19 V 0-10 Na Rossa
Urris 2-10 V 1-11 Moville
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior C Group A
Glenfin 2-11 V 0-15 Naomh Conaill