Donegal Childcare costs slightly below national average

Childcare costs vary from county to county, with Donegal parents paying slightly below the national average.

A new survey from Newstalk reveals the average national monthly rate is now € 745. That’s an increase of € 40 from back in 2013. The Donegal average is €719, a five year rise of €21.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of € 650, Dublin is the highest at €1,047.

Frances Byrne is Director of Policy and Advocacy at Early Childhood Ireland. She says years of under investment have caused major problems………