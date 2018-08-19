Abbot among firms to receive substantial IDA subsidies

Tech giants, global banks, drug companies and an online retailer are among the Irish based companies to recieve subsidies for job creation.

The Sunday Business Post are reporting that up to €100 millon was given out by the IDA to bring new jobs to Ireland.

The figures have been released under new EU rules that state that any state subsidy over half a million has to be disclosed.

Among the sums provided, €14 million went to US firm Abbot Labs which recently announced plans for 500 new jobs in Donegal Town.