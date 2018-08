A pedestrian has died following a collision on the Foreglen Road near Claudy in County Derry.

It’s understood the man was struck by a car at around 2am this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Foreglan Road at around 2am to contact us. They say they are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the man walking along the road, or of the Blue Hyundai involved in the collision.