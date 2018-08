Institute have 6 points from a possible 9 and are 2 wins from 2 at home in the NIFL Premiership.

‘Stute beat Warrenpoint Town by 2 goals to nil today, a brace from Michael McCrudden being the difference between the two sides.

Next up for Institute in the league is Coleraine away next week.

After the win today, Martin Holmes spoke with ‘Stute boss Paddy McLaughlin…

Martin also spoke with Captain and Goalscorer Michael McCrudden…