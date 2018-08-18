Over 100 events in Donegal for Heritage Week

Heritage Week starts today, with people being urged to ‘Share a Story, Make a Connection’.

The emphasis for this year’s event is on Cultural Heritage, focusing on communities and families, with over 100 events in Donegal over the coming days.

A full programme of events is available online, or in public buildings across the county.

Joseph Gallagher is Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer………..

