Mc Conalogue fails to secure recall of Agriculture Committee

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Agriculture Minister over what he says is Michael Creed’s faliure to grasp the urgency of the fodder crisis.

Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue was speaking after it emerged the minister will not appear before the Agriculture Committee to address the ongoing fodder crisis until September 4th. Deputy Mc Conalogue had sought a recall of the committee so that Mr Creed could outline his plans to deal with the impending crisis.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says; it is obvious that Minister Creed is completely out of touch with the reality on the ground and is failing to grasp the gravity of the cash flow issues facing farmers the length and breadth of this country.

He says there appears to be no sense of urgency on the part of the Minister.