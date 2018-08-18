Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter group on Belfast fact finding visit

A group from the Cathedral Quarter in Letterkenny has travelled to Belfast to explore how emphasising heritage can lead to economic regeneration.

The group met with a number of people involved in similar projects there.

On avisit to Clifton House, the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Group met with the Belfast Charitable Society to discuss their involvement in the North Belfast Heritage Cluster.

The North Belfast Heritage Cluster is a group of voluntary managed organisations that are dedicated to the conservation of the historic assets within North Belfast.

Donnan Harvey, Secretary of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter said they were delighted to to visit Clifton House, he said it was a great opportunity to discuss how heritage can take the lead in regenerating areas – acting as a real driving force in economic regeneration.