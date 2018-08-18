Kevin Eves wins National Section of Ulster Rally

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly took victory in the National Category of the Ulster Rally.

They finished 17.6 seconds ahead of second placed Camillus Bradley and Crawford Henderson. Eves was driving an Escort MkII as his own Toyota Corolla is out of action at the moment.

It was a good rally for other Donegal drivers with Dale and Kyle McGettigan finishing 4th overall, John Bonner in fifth and J.R. McDaid seventh overall.

The International section was won by Matt Edwards and it was Monaghan’s Josh Moffett who finished second overall there so he takes the points for the Irish Tarmac Championship.