GAA Preview: Galway and Limerick face off in All-Ireland SHC Final

Galway and Limerick will do battle in Croke Park on Sunday in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Galway overcame Clare in their semi-final after a replay and Limerick had an extra-time over Cork.

Tom Comack has been speaking to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh about the Tribesmen’s bid for back to back All-Ireland titles for only the second time in the county’s history…

Tom has also been speaking to Limerick 95’s Mal Keaveney and the Shannonsider’s bid for a first All-Ireland crown since 1973…