Finn Harps Underage Previews



Harps U19s host Shels

The Finn Harps are home in Ballybofey to second from bottom Shelbourne on this afternoon in the Elite Northern Section of the National League (kick-off 2.00).

Joe Boyle’s boys endured a difficult time over the past week after their Enda McGuill Cup semi- final defeat the U19s lost again on Sunday this time in going down 2- 0 away to Sligo Rovers.

Still Harps are well placed in the table with 27 points from 13 games and currently sit third. After Sunday’s victory Sligo are now four points behind Harps.

Shels trip for Boyle’s boys

The Finn Harps U17s are in Dublin to take on Shelbourne this afternoon in Elite Northern Section of the Northern League (kick-off 2.00).

Declan Boyle’s boys will looking to consolidate their third place in the table by defeating a Shels side who are 7th and seven points behind Harps. Last Saturday the Donegal side had to come from 2-0 down at half-time to draw against Sligo Rovers in Ballybofey.

Sligo came into the game seven points behind and looked like closing the gap until Carndonagh lad Luke Rudden pulled one back and then Stephen Black from Kilmacrennan secured a share of the spoils for the home side.

Cup clash for Harps 15s

This afternoon Finn Harps U15s are in National Cup action when they host UCD in Killygordon (kick-off 2.00).

Extra-time and penalties are on standby to decide the outcome if necessary. Last Saturday the Harps 15s ended the regular season with a decisive three goal victory over Drogheda United at the Curragh with Jamie McDaid hitting the net twice.