Donegal student accommodation is the cheapest in Ireland

Donegal continues to offer the cheapest student accomodation in the country, according to figures published by the Irish Independent.

Using figures from daft.ie, the paper says an LYIT student taking a room in a three bedroomed house will paty a average of €198 a month. That compares to over €800 a month for similar accomodation close to colleges in central Dublin.

The next cheapest student accomodation after Letterkenny is found in Sligo, at an average of almost €233 a week.

Figures as published in today’s Irish Independent