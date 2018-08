Derry City face an uphill battle if they’re to finish in the Top 3 of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after they lost 2-1 to Waterford FC at the Brandywell on Friday night.

They are now in 5th, 8 points behind 3rd placed Waterford and 4 points behind 4th placed Shamrock Rovers in the league table.

Martin Holmes reports from the Brandywell Stadium…