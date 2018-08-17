Success in Leeds for Ronan Whyte

Donegal’s Ronan Whyte was part of the Irish U21 Snooker team that won the Home International Cup in Leeds this week.

The Ardara man helped his side to the title by beating Northern Ireland in the cup decider

seven frames to nil.

They had 5-1 victory over Scotland to make the final.

The rest of the Ireland team was Aaron Hill, Ross Bulman, and Noel Landers.

National Coach PJ Nolan ” said the boys played great snooker and we came to win the Home Internationals but winning the Cup is a great way to start of the new season for our juniors ”