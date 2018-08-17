SIPTU workers vote for strike at RAP in Gweedore

SIPTU members at the Rapid Action Packaging plant in Gweedore have voted 97% in favour of strike action.

The action is in response to the company’s refusal to recognise workers rights to union representation for collective bargaining purposes at the factory.

The Union says representatives remain available to enter discussions at any time with management to find a resolution.

SPTU organiser Declan Ferry has been outlining the next step:

Local Cllr Michael Chol Mac Giolla Easbuig is urging the company to engage, and is also calling on Udaras na Gealtachta to get involved.

He says this is an issue for the whole community………