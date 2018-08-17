Illies Celtic wrap up a second North West Women’s Super League title

Illies Celtic retained the North West Women’s Super League title on Thursday night thanks to a 2-0 away win at title rivals Bonagee United.

Second half goals by Paula McGrory and Kirsty Downey sealed the deal for John Doherty’s team and back to back titles. The Inishowen side were the winners of the inaugural competition in 2017.

In the other game last night Kate McClenaghan’s hat-trick helped Greencastle to a 4-3 win over Fanad United at Traigh-A-Loch.

With Bonagee losing, Greencastle moved into second in the standings.