Finn Harps had a 3-1 win over Athlone Town on Friday night to move them ever closer to a playoff position in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Athlone took the lead on 9 minutes, but goals from Nathan Boyle either side of the half-time whistle and a Keith Cowan effort in the last 10 minutes sealed the win for Harps.

Kevin Egan has the full-time report…