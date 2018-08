A Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD says the government needs to realise the economic reality on the ground in the North West, and discriminate positively in favour of the region.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon was speaking as it emerged it may be next year before a low income loan for the fishing and farming sectors is available to be drawn down.

He says the €25 million low cost Brexit loan scheme was announced in October 2017, and it needs to be rolled out immediately……….