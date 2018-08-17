€12m Irish Water replacement and rehabilitation project for Donegal

Irish Water has announced a €12 million replacement and rehabilitation project for Donegal.

Works are due to begin next month to replace replace approximately 40km of ageing water mains across 13 priority sections in the county.

The works which are expected to take around 14 months to complete will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 40km of ageing water mains at: Ballybofey South Backline, Argery Reservoir; Ballindrait & Lifford Reservoir; Three Trees, Quigleys Point; Cabry, Redcastle; Carlin, Kerrykeel; Donaghmore, Fanad; Sheskinbeg; Derrybeg to Brinlack; Meenaleck to Rannafast; Corker, Rossnowlagh; Abbeylands, Ballyshannon; Ballyshannon Town (Erne Street & St. Benildus Avenue); and Bundoran West End.

The utility says; replacing these ageing water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and help ensure a reliable supply of water as well as leading to improved water quality due to the removal of old cast iron pipes, replacing them with modern plastic pipes to reduce risk of contamination.

The project will include the removal of 116 backyard services at Erne Street and St. Benildus Avenue in Ballyshannon Town, and will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the street/road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

As the works are spread widely across various parts of the county, Irish Water will agree the priority and schedule of works with the contractor, in consultation with the various area roads offices to align with road works and other works programmes. Residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified ahead of the work commencing and provided with contact details should they have any questions.