Donegal Powerlifter hit with two year ban

Donegal’s Paulina Coleman has been banned from Powerlifting for two years after failing a recent dope test.

The Stranorlar woman won three gold medals at the Drug Free Powerlifting Federations World Championships in Malta in June but a test during the competition showed a positive result.

Paulina’s team have blamed an ingredient in a pre-work out drink that was originally cleared under the Irish and Swedish anti-doping sites.

The appeal with the IBFPF failed and the two year ban remains.

Pauline told Highland Radio Sport she is devastated, shocked and angry with the series of events and it’s outcome. She feels let down by the people who govern the sport.

Paulina, who has won eight world titles in the past four years, says she will continue to lift in the future with a different federation.

She said it feels like a witch hunt and is hurt that the good reputation of the Viking Gym and the sport in Donegal has been questioned in this manner.

Paulina also gave her side of the story in a social media post.