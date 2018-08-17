Attempted armed robbery in Derry

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information after an attempted armed robbery in the city this morning.

Its reported that at around 10:50am this morning, a man armed with a knife entered a shop in the Great James Street area and threatened a member of staff before making off empty handed.

The man is described as being in his late teens, 5’9” in height of a slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top and black trousers.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone in the Great James Street area at the time of the incident is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road.