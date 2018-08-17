County Derry police investigate spate of overnight burglaries

Police in County Derry are investigating apparent links between several overnight burglaries and incidents in Dungiven and Limavady.

Police are searching for a male and female, believed to be in their late teens.

Police believe the incidents to be linked.

Police in Limavady are appealing for information after a report of a number of burglaries at residential premises during the night.

Detective Sergeant Molloy said: “At around 3:45am, it was reported that a male made an attempt to break into a house at the Lackagh Park area of Dungiven. He broke into the garage and attempted to force entry into the house through the back door. Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at another house in the Lackagh Park area, with a sum of money taken from a car parked in the area.

“Sometime during the night, it was reported that entry was gained through a patio window at a house in the Railway Lane area of Dungiven. An unknown amount of cash was believed to have been taken during the incident. At around 6am, entry was gained through the rear of another house in the Railway Lane area. A number of items were taken during the incident. At 6:15am, an attempt was made to enter another house in the Railway Lane area through the rear of the property but nothing was taken during the incident.

“Shortly after 7am, it was reported that a blue Toyota Aygo crashed into a fence at the Whitehill Park area of Limavady. The vehicle then made off from the scene and was abandoned at the Ballyquinn Road area and a male and a female in the car made off towards the direction of Dungiven.

“Police are investigating a creeper style burglary at a property at the Ballyquinn Road of Limavady shortly before 8:30am this morning. An Orange Suzuki SX vehicle was taken from the property and later found in West Belfast.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a link between all of these incidents.

“The male involved is described as aged in his late teens, slim build, fair hair and wearing a dark coat. The female involved is also believed to be in her late teens, blonde hair and wearing a cream body warmer.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the areas or anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 249 17/8/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”