Ollie Horgan expecting another tough night at Athlone

Finn Harps will play Athlone Town for final time this season when they meet at Lissywoolen on Friday night.

After five wins and a draw in their last six league games, Harps are second in the table and a win on Friday night would see them stand a decent chance of holding on to that spot for the play-offs.

But, Harps struggled against Athlone at Lissywollen earlier this season, only drawing 1-1 at the end of March but they did win 4-0 against the same opposition in Ballybofey at the beginning of June.

Keith Cowan is back from suspension but there’s doubts over Mark Coyle, Nathan Boyle and Ciaran Coll. Paddy McCourt and Adam Duffy remain out with injuries.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan is expecting another tough night in Athlone on Friday…