GAA Programme – 15/08/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Ahead of Sunday’s All Ireland Hurling Final, Tom Comack special guests are Galway man and now St Eunan’s clubman Ray Durack and Limerick man and Letterkenny Gaels stalwart Dan Hartnett.

Galway, the reigning champions are bidding to put titles back to back for the first time and they face Limerick who are bidding to bridge a 45 year gap since the Liam McCarthy Cup was paraded in the Treaty City.