Further works on Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme to begin next month

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council is to begin works on phase three of the Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme in September.

When completed, the Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme will help to enable long term social and economic development of the town.

The works will be carried out by Cleantech Group on behalf of Irish Water.

The utility expects the works to take approximately 18 months to complete with the project involving the construction of new foul/combined sewer pipelines and the rehabilitation of existing foul/combined sewer pipelines.

Irish Water met today with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce to discuss phase three of the project. Colm Claffey, Irish Water’s Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead said: “The project will increase the capacity of the wastewater collection network to cater for existing residential and commercial developments. It will also reduce the incidences of sewer flooding in the area and improve the water quality of the River Swilly by reducing the frequency and volume of untreated wastewater overflows from the wastewater collection network to the river.”

The first phase of this project was carried out from 2004 to 2006 which included improvement works to trunk sections of the existing wastewater collection network.

The second phase was undertaken between 2010 and 2012 and included the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and a new sludge hub centre.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas will be notified ahead of the work commencing and provided with contact details should they have any questions.

The Project Team will work closely with residents and businesses to minimise any potential disruption and with An Garda Síochána and the Roads Authority to manage traffic while the works are underway. Irish Water and Donegal County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused by this essential work and thank you for your continued co-operation.