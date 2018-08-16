Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup Gets Underway This Weekend

The 2018 Donegal Half Marathon and Team Challenge Cup gets underway this Sunday, 19th August and a large turnout is expected. Starting at 9.20am, this year’s Donegal Half Marathon will be officially launched by Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Ian McGarvey. Online registration closes at 5pm on Friday 17th August and final registration and collection of race packs, T-shirts and goodie bags takes place on Saturday 18th at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny from 2.00 – 6.00pm. Participants are advised that pre-registered runners can collect their race packs on the morning of the race, however no registrations will be accepted on Sunday.

The Donegal Half Marathon route takes runners and walkers around the town of Letterkenny and the New Mills area. Road disruptions will be kept to a minimum, but organisers are advising that there may be traffic delays and diversions will be put in place from 9.00am on Sunday. Although no road closures will be in place, there will be restricted access to the Oldtown bridge area during the race with motorists on the Rashedoge/Newmills to Oldtown area also asked to use the Conwal R250 road where possible for participant’s safety. The Donegal Half Marathon route can be accessed online via www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie.

Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Children’s 1K Fun Run in conjunction with Donegal Sports Partnership, the event returns this year. Children of all ages are invited to come along and enjoy the fun family atmosphere. Children can register on the morning of the event from 9am at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny and entry is free. The three categories are age 6 – 9, 10 – 13 and 14 – 16 and parents and guardians are asked to accompany younger age groups.

Thanking people across the county for their continued support, Dessie Larkin, Chairperson of the Donegal Half Marathon, said: “We’d like to thank and acknowledge the support of the public, without whom this event wouldn’t be possible. Running has become so popular and there’s still time for anyone sitting on the fence to get on board. Online registrations close this Friday, but you can register in person this Saturday at the Race Pack collection at the Aura Leisure Centre. I’d also like to remind people that the Team Challenge Cup is a great way to experience the event for anyone who doesn’t feel confident running the full distance.”

Adding to this he said: “We’ve been working with the Gardaí and race marshals to ensure the safety of everyone participating in the event including spectators and we’re looking forward to a great day. Huge thanks to our sponsors including Optum Ireland, Value Centre Letterkenny, Watson Hire, Hegarty’s Ford, Diver’s Hyundai, Kelly’s Toyota, Highland Bakery, Kernans Group and Radisson Blu Hotel.”

Meanwhile, anyone who would like to get involved with the event and assist with any volunteer roles is asked to contact the Donegal Volunteer Centre on 074 91 26740. For more information on the Donegal Half Marathon and to register visit www.donegalhalfmarathon.ie.