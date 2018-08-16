Conor Meyler says he’ll be fit for All Ireland Final

Tyrone have been boosted by the news that Conor Meyler will be fit for the All-Ireland final against Dublin on September 2.

Meyler missed the semi-final win over Monaghan, due to a knee injury picked up in the Super 8s win over Donegal a week earlier.

He has been walking with the aid of crutches and with the support of a knee brace, but the damage to the knee is not serious.

The Omagh clubman has revealed that he has suffered bruising and is on the mend.

Wing forward Meyler’s all-action approach has been a key feature of the Red Hands’ run to a first All-Ireland decider in ten years.

“I’m ready to rock, I’m looking forward to it and it’s a great opportunity,” he said.

“I have three weeks to get ready and it’s plenty of time, and I’m just really glad personally that the boys were able to get over the line. Full fitness should be no issue. I’m working away at it is at the minute.”