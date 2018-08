A draw on Thursday afternoon will determine who will be the new Treasurer of the Donegal County Board.

Voting at Monday’s County Committee Meeting seen Alan Boyd from Gaoth Dobhair and Brendan Kelly of Convoy tied with 33 votes each.

Donegal GAA have been instructed by Croke Park to hold a draw to fill the position which was vacated by Cieran Kelly last month.

The name which comes out of the hat will be the defeated candidate with the name staying in the hat – the new Treasurer.