The venue has been confirmed for Donegal’s first ever All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi Final.

The tie against Munster Champions Cork will be played at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Saturday 25th August, throwing in at 2.45pm.

The game is part of a double header, with Dublin and Galway to follow at 4.30pm.

Donegal reached the semi final with a three point win over Armagh while Cork had thirty three points to spare in the victory against Westmeath.