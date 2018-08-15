Strabane PSNI investigating suspicious approach in Springhill Park

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following a report of a suspicious approach in the Springhill Park area on the 3rd of August, a week ago last Friday.

Police say sometime between 6pm and 8pm, it was reported that a male approached two young girls in the area and made rude comments to them before making off in a dark coloured car.

The male is described as being in his mid to late teens with blonde hair, wearing a green and white striped football top, grey shorts, and carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area are asked to contact police in Strabane quoting reference number 621 4/8/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555.