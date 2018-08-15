Report: Interns at LUH carrying out duties beyond their qualification

Letterkenny University Hospital has been identified as one of nine hospitals across the country where interns were asked to carry out duties beyond their qualification.

According to the Medical Council’s latest report, the Saolta Health Care Group was found to be partially complaint in Intern Training Standards but non-compliant in Specialist Training Standards with a 7% compliance rate, the lowest in the country.

While Letterkenny University Hospital mostly complied or partially complied with some standards, there were some areas identified as non-compliant.

The report said there were concerns interns were participating in end-of-life care without supports in place.

Trainers are said to have expressed concerns over the lack of support and time given to provide teaching at the hospital.

The Medical Council was concerned with reports of Interns being asked to obtain consent, which was above their role, especially within the Surgery rotation. It was recommended this practice cease with immediate effect.

Concern was raised that theatre time for interns was being limited to obstetrics and gynaecology.

The report also revealed that there are ongoing issues with non-consultant doctors being unable to access the Radiology department for necessary scans/information. Management claim to be aware of the issues and are hopeful they will be resolved once vacant posts in the department have been filled.

The team also noted that there is no local anti-bullying/dignity at work policies.

Hospital Groups must submit an action plan following an inspection and the medical council says implementation plans will be monitored on an annual basis.

https://www.medicalcouncil.ie/News-and-Publications/Reports/Saolta-Report-Letterkenny-University-Hospital.pdf