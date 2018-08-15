Donegal’s commercial vacancy rate remains unchanged at 15%

Donegal’s commercial vacancy rate was 15 per cent in the second quarter of this year, unchanged compared to the same period in 2017 according to the latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report which has just been published.

The national commercial vacancy rate stands at 13.1%, with GeoDirectory saying the figures suggest the recovery is taking hold faster in more urban areas in the east of the country.

Sligo was once again the county with the highest commercial vacancy rate at 18.8%, while Ballybofey in County Donegal was the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate at 28.8%.

Letterkenny’s vacancy rate was 17.7%, while Buncrana was the town with the lowest commercial vacancy rate in Donegal at 13.4%.

Annette Hughes, Director of EY-DKM Economic Consultants says while there are encouraging signs nationally, stubbornly high commercial vacancy rates in Western and North Western counties remain a concern: