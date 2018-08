Cockhill to start league defence at Swilly Rvs

Cockhill Celtic will open the defence of their Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League crown with an away game at Swilly Rovers, it has been confirmed.

The first three rounds of Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League fixtures have been released.

Cockhill, who have won the last six USL titles, will be in Ramelton for the opening round of League games on Sunday, September 23.

Gavin Cullen’s team won the 2017/18 crown after a play-off with Letterkenny Rovers.

Eamonn McConigley takes his Rovers to Traigh-A-Loch to joust with Fanad United on the opening day while Bonagee United will entertain Finn Harps Reserves.

Swilly Rovers and Bonagee United are under new management for the 2018/19 season with Tony McNamee and Jason Gibson returning to USL dugouts again.

The pair clash on the opening night of the new season in a Donegal News USL Cup fixture on Wednesday, August 29. The League Cup fixtures were previously released at a delegate meeting.

DONEGAL NEWS ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE CUP

Wednesday, August 29

Group A

Finn Harps Reserves v Letterkenny Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Derry City Reserves

Group B

Swilly Rovers v Bonagee United

Sunday, September 2

Group A

Derry City Reserves v Finn Harps Reserves

Cockhill Celtic v Letterkenny Rovers

Group B

Bonagee United v Fanad United

Sunday, September 9

Group A

Finn Harps Reserves v Cockhill Celtic

Letterkenny Rovers v Derry City Reserves

Group B

Fanad United v Swilly Rovers

FOUR LANTERNS ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE

Sunday, September 23, 2pm

Bonagee United v Finn Harps Reserves

Fanad United v Letterkenny Rovers

Swilly Rovers v Cockhill Celtic

Sunday, September 30, 2pm

Derry City Reserves v Bonagee United

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers

Cockhill Celtic v Fanad United

Sunday, October 14, 2pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Bonagee United

Fanad United v Finn Harps Reserves

Cockhill Celtic v Derry City Reserves