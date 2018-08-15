2,122 students to get Leaving Cert results in Donegal

Over 57,000 pupils will receive their Leaving Certificate Results today across the country today, 2,122 of them in Donegal.

The State Examinations Commission says the results obtained this year are generally broadly in line with 2017 results.

Of the total candidates who sat Leaving Certificate examinations this year, 54,440 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate programme, 2,018 in Donegal and a further 2,709 followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme, with 104 of those students sitting the exam in Donegal.

Over 800 students in the county, sat the test in Donegal ETB post-primary schools and 17 adult Leaving Certificate learners sat their exam back in June in the Letterkenny Further Education and Training Centre.

A new Leaving Certificate grading was introduced last year and saw the number of grades reduced from 14 to 8.

This year saw the first examination in the Leaving Certificate subject of Politics and Society, with

867 candidates in 41 schools sitting the exam.

Another change introduced this year was changes to the assessment arrangements in Leaving Certificate Art.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Richard Bruton says anyone who doesn’t get the results they want shouldn’t feel disheartened……………..