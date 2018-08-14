Stop and search border zone proposal criticised

Proposed legislation which would create a one-mile border zone in Northern Ireland where members of the public would be stopped, searched and detained has been heavily criticised.

If the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Bill passes new powers will be given to police and customs and immigration officers along the border with some parts of Strabane, falling within the one-mile zone.

West Tyrone MP, Órghlaith Begley says it would appear the British Government, who are guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement are preparing for a hard Brexit.