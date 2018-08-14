PSNI probe Ballymagroarty car damage

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were damaged in the Ballymagroarty area of the city overnight.

It’s reported that during the early hours of this morning, the rear windows of 9 cars parked in the Swift Court, Dunluce Court, Sheelin Park and Raftery Close areas were smashed.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 157 14/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.