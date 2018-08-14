LUH Orthopaedic Surgeon appointed to European Examining Board

A Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital has been appointed to the Examining Committee of the European Board of Orthopaedics and Traumatology.

The Saolta Hospital Group says the appointment of Mr Antony Shaju further enhances Letterkenny University Hospital as a destination teaching hospital for Orthopaedic trainees.

Mr Shaju has welcomed his appointment to the board, saying it recognises the focused coaching schedule that has been incorporated into the training programme of the Letterkenny Department over the past 4 years.

He says Letterkenny University Hospital accommodates Orthopaedic trainees from many European and Non-European countries, and during their time in Letterkenny, the senior trainees have an opportunity to prepare for the European Board of Orthopaedics and Traumatology Specialist Fellowship exam.

That qualifies them to work as specialist surgeons in their own countries.

Mr Shaju added trainees in Letterkenny are also successfully taking speciality exams from the Royal College of Surgeons.

He says he is hopeful that the European academic recognition will attract more Orthopaedic trainees to Donegal in the future.